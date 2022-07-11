Casimira D. Jonkiert Ropski, 94, devoted wife and daughter, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Her last days were spent surrounded by the love of her family. Herself, an only child, Cas was a kind, loving and nurturing mother of five. She leaves cherished memories of family trips to the lake, weekend picnics and getaway vacations which she planned. She never had an unkind word about anyone. In contrast to her quiet demeaner she loved to dress to the nines. Cas loved animals and was loved by them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was receded in death by her loving husband, Ernest.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence and wife Faye, Richard, Neal and Daniel; daughter, Constance and husband Michael; grandchildren, Erin, Colleen, Ryan, Josh, Sara, Zachary, Jared, Leah, Jacob, Nathan and Laura; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Desiree, Angelina, Ryan, Justin, Benjamin, Madelyn, Quentin, Alina, Zane, Olivia, Ashlyn, Hayden, Caleb, Owen and Brynlee.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Winder
Funeral Mass service: Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, S. W., Snellville, Georgia 30078. Internment following at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Snellville.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
