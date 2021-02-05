WINDER - Cassandra Grice Goodner, 51, Winder, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Goodner was born in Lawrenceville to Elaine Reynolds Grice of Winder and the late Larry Grice. Mrs. Goodner was employed at Cole Masonry.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Goodner is survived by her husband, Thomas Glen Goodner, Winder; children, Justin Simmons (Melissa), Bogart, Dylan Simmons, Winder, Tiffany Gary (Casey), Commerce, Jonathan Goodner, Belen, N.M., and Jennifer Eiffert, Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters, Lisa Kirkland (Doug), Tucker, and Danielle Austin (Jason), Winder; grandchildren, Timothy Goodner, Samantha Goodner, Nathan Goodner, Isabelle Gary, Emalee Gary, Reagan Simmons and Landon Simmons; grandmother, Katie Sue Reynolds, Winder; mother-in-law, Barbara Goodner, Jefferson; and nieces and nephew, Rachel Kirkland, Elizabeth Kirkland and Jackson Austin.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. graveside at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Nick Dalton officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
