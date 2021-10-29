LULA - Cassandra Shea “Cassie” Whisnant, 28, Lula, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Cassie was born on May 3, 1993 in Gainesville to the late Kimberly Lynn “Kim” Whisnant.
She was the program director at Georgia Mountains YMCA. She previously worked in the NICU at Northeast Georgia Health System, was a former 4-H summer camp counselor at Fortson 4-H Center and was a 4-H teen leader. She was also a former sales associate with Family Christian Stores and also previously worked at the University of Georgia.
Having no children of her own, Cassie adopted all the children of her family, friends and at work. Her family and friends were everything to her. She loved the Lord and was strong in her faith and exhibited that Christ-like love with everyone she met. She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority at Valdosta State University. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling and all things Disney.
In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Hershel Whisnant and Edna Loggins Whisnant; uncles, Richard Grier and Steven Whisnant.
Surviving are her aunts and uncle, Joyce Grier and Vicki Whisnant, both of Lula, and Pennie Brumbalow (Royce), Gainesville; uncles and aunt, Randy Whisnant (Julie), Clermont, Freddie Whisnant and John Whisnant, both of Lula, and Jody Whisnant, Bunnell, Florida; numerous special cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Pastors Kody Sloan and Jared Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Gainesville.
The service will be livestreamed from McGahee-Griffin & Stewart’s Facebook page.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
