JEFFERSON - Catherine Cranford Herringdine, 69, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Mrs. Herringdine was born in Atlanta, a daughter to the late Hugh and Ruby Pair Cranford. Mrs. Herringdine was a member of the Peoples Baptist Church in Jefferson, was a homemaker and was retired from the Internal Revenue Service.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Herringdine, Jefferson; daughters, Dana Lynn Frye and her husband Marcus, Winder, and Katie Carroll and her husband Darroll, DeLand, Florida.
Funeral service: Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Palmer Pace and Albert Whitlock officiating. The burial will follow Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, Ga. 30360.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
