WINDER - Catherine “Derke” Patrick Simmons, 73, Winder, passed away May 29, 2020.
Derke was born August 15, 1946 to the late Clyde “Cope” and Grace Cruce Patrick. She was preceded by her husband, Joe Simmons in 2012. A resident of Jackson County for most of her adult life, she was a member of the 1964 graduating class of Winder-Barrow High School. She will always remembered for her sense of humor. Derke had attended Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was a long-time employee of Dr. E.H. Etheridge of Winder.
Surviving are brother, Jeff (Diane) Patrick, Winder; sister, Mary (Ed) Ogletree, Athens; niece, Misty (Landon) Smith, Nicholson; nephew, Miles (Charline) Patrick, Winder; great-nephews, Owen Smith, Gavin Smith and Brantley Patrick; and great niece, Olivia Ogletree.
Graveside service: Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the House Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Lee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rockwell Universalist Church, 22 Rockwell Church Road, N. E., Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
