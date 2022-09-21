HOMER - Cathryn Aaron Caudell Massey, 87, Homer, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mrs. Massey was born in Homer to the late Albert Neal Aaron and Gladys Satterfield Aaron. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and was retired from Blue Bell.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Caudell; second husband, Wilton “Pee Wee” Massey; and her brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her daughters, Dale Craig, Alpharetta, and Donna Lanier, Homer; son, David Caudell, Homer; step-daughter, Betty Lou Jameson, Toccoa; sister, Doris Myers, Homer; daughter-in-law, Jenny Massey, Homer; grandchildren, Adam Craig, Kevin Craig, Tony Fletcher, Jason Caudell, Benjamin Lanier and Deanni Miller; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, September 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Roy Rogers and Paul Jameson officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
