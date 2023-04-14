COMMERCE - Cathy Nolin Mathews Minish, 66, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Born on January 25, 1957, Mrs. Minish was the daughter of the late Nolin Mathews and Christine Wilma Clark Kilpatrick. She was a home health care nurse.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny “Bruce” McDaniel; son, Gregory (Frances) Hill; brother, Johnny (Pam) Wiley; sisters, Judy Long, Diana Shea and Gail (Ronnie) Maxwell; and grandchildren, Gabe Hill and Eli Hill.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bob Shell officiating. Burial will follow in the Maxwell Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In