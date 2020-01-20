VALLEY, ALABAMA - Cecelia Gayle Paulson, 78, Valley, Alabama, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Paulson was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, to the late William Edgar and Lola Mae Turney Mann. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and a retired educator.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Paulson was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Donald N. Paulson; and brother, Eddie Mann Jr.
Mrs. Paulson is survived by her sons, Michael Paulson, Valley, Ala. and Chris Paulson, Athens; brothers, Bennie Mann, Loganville and Ray Mann, Jacksonville, N.C.; grandsons, Michael Keith Paulson and William Lee Paulson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1345 South Elm St., Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
