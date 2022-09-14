JEFFERSON - Cecil Alan Buffington, 76, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, September 12, 2022.
Mr. Buffington was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Hoyt and Lucille Bennett Buffington and was retired from Perdue. Mr. Buffington loved the games of golf and football and worked on the chain crew for Jefferson Dragons football games for some 30 years. He was in many ways “The Historian” for anything Jefferson Dragons and maintained his website supporting anything “Dragons”.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Buffington is preceded by a sister, Diane Buffington.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty Ann Wilbanks Buffington, Jefferson; two daughters, Kathy Lynn Buffington Dalton (Jeff), Athens, and Cindy Carol Waldrop (Jim), Cumming; son, Cary Alan Buffington, Jefferson; grandchildren, Cody Ray Dalton (Megan), Ashley Priscilla Tiv and Stephanie Tiv Sullivan (Richard); great-grandchildren, Kensley Dalton, Gage Dalton, Nori Sullivan, Aven Sullivan and Serena Sullivan; and one brother, Jack Buffington, Jefferson, also survives.
Graveside service: Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens, 6825 Jefferson Road, Commerce, Georgia 30529, with Pastor Miki Chastain officiating. Visitation will be private with family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Cecil Buffington to the American Cancer Association at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In