buffington

JEFFERSON - Cecil Alan Buffington, 76, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, September 12, 2022.

Mr. Buffington was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Hoyt and Lucille Bennett Buffington and was retired from Perdue. Mr. Buffington loved the games of golf and football and worked on the chain crew for Jefferson Dragons football games for some 30 years. He was in many ways “The Historian” for anything Jefferson Dragons and maintained his website supporting anything “Dragons”.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Buffington is preceded by a sister, Diane Buffington.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty Ann Wilbanks Buffington, Jefferson; two daughters, Kathy Lynn Buffington Dalton (Jeff), Athens, and Cindy Carol Waldrop (Jim), Cumming; son, Cary Alan Buffington, Jefferson; grandchildren, Cody Ray Dalton (Megan), Ashley Priscilla Tiv and Stephanie Tiv Sullivan (Richard); great-grandchildren, Kensley Dalton, Gage Dalton, Nori Sullivan, Aven Sullivan and Serena Sullivan; and one brother, Jack Buffington, Jefferson, also survives.

Graveside service: Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens, 6825 Jefferson Road, Commerce, Georgia 30529, with Pastor Miki Chastain officiating. Visitation will be private with family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Cecil Buffington to the American Cancer Association at www.cancer.org.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 18-24

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.