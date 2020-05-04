WINDER - Cecil Allen Wilson, 83, Winder, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Wilson retired from Harrison Feed Mill after 36 years of service. After retirement, he raised cattle and was an avid hunter. Cecil will be best remembere as a loving a dedicated family man.
Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his son, Steve Wilson; parents, Troy and Maude Wilson; and brothers, Billy, James, and Bobby Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Helen Edwards Wilson, Winder; son, Danny Wilson; daughters, Kathy Baughcum, Judy (James) Gaddis, Sheila (Harold) Henson and Carol (Jim) Esco; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended friends and family also survive.
A public graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder with the Rev. Frankie Green officiating. Family and friends are invited, but the family respectfully request that visitors please abide by the CDC's guidelines concerning the Coronavirus by practicing social distancing and refraining from hugs during this time.
Mr. Wilson's grandchildren will be honored to serve as his pallbearers.
Flowers are welcomed for the service of Mr. Wilson.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
