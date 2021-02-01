BETHLEHEM - Cecil G. Hall, 82, Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his residence.
He was born June 11, 1938 in Gwinnett County to the late George and Daisy Sharpton Hall. Mr. Hall was preceded by a sister, Mildred Helton. He was a retiree of Barrow County, where he served as a mechanic. Mr. Hall was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Surviving are wife of 52 years, Sue Martin Hall; son, Gerald Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Suzette and Charles Braden; grandchildren, Nathan Braden and girlfriend Amber Brown, Hannah and Morgan Richards, Matthew Braden and Grace Cecilia Braden; great-granddaughter, Emma Richards; and two sisters, Sybil Stowers and Joyce Cooper, all of Bethlehem.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Ferguson officiating. Interment will be at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
