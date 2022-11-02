Cecil Leon Fitzpatrick, 75, beloved father, grandfather, brother and coach, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Born in Commerce, he was a son of the late Clyde Fitzpatrick and Nell Minish Fitzpatrick. Coach Fitzpatrick graduated from Madison County High School in 1965 and then from the University of Georgia in 1969. He was a retired educator and coach, having taught sciences and drivers' education for several years at Madison County, Jackson County and Clarke Central schools.
Coach Fitzpatrick was head coach of the 1981 State Championship girls’ basketball team at Madison County High School and was a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association where he was Coach of the Year for both the region and the state. He was also a member of the Madison County Retired Educator’s Association and the Georgia Retired Educator’s Association and was a longtime member of Erastus Christian Church.
Of all of his accomplishments, he would be the first to tell you that his greatest joy came from his two granddaughters who lovingly called him "On". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Sandra Sailors.
Survivors include his daughter, Kasi Fitzpatrick Thurmond (Scotty); two brothers, Nelson Fitzpatrick and Jeff Fitzpatrick (Jane); two grandchildren, Anna Kate Thurmond and Mary Grant Thurmond; two nieces and two nephews, Kelly Fitzpatrick Gandara, Ashley Fitzpatrick Jenkins, Chris Fitzpatrick and Zachary Fitzpatrick; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Erastus Christian Church with the Rev. Zach Fitzpatrick officiating. Interment will follow in the Erastus Christian Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be players from the 1981 Championship Team from Madison County High School and any other former players.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
