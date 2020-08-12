callahan

ALTO - Cecil Tony Callahan, 78, Alto, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born in Atlanta on December 4, 1941 to the late Cleveland Elliot Callahan and Sally Alice Smith Callahan, Mr. Callahan proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from law enforcement and was formerly employed with the East Point Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Services. Mr. Callahan was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Callahan.

Surviving are his wife, Lenita Tweedell Callahan, Alto; son, Todd Callahan, Lake City, Florida; daughters and son-in-law, Kristi Hinely, Stockbridge, and Casey and Eric Bennett, Homer; grandchildren, Kadi Hinely, Bryce Bennett, Holli Hinely, Jace Bennett and Mason Callahan.

Mr. Callahan’s wishes were to be cremated and no formal services are scheduled at this time.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.

Week of August 16-22

