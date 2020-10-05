WINDER - Cecilia J. Burton, 62, Winder, died Friday, October 2, 2020.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at White Oak Spring Baptist Church.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Week of October 4-10
