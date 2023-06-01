Chad Gary, a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 41 years young on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Chad was born in Athens, and was raised in Commerce. He worked for the local sheriff’s department of Jackson County for eight years before enlisting in the Army where he served his country in the military police stationed in Stuttgart Germany. He served with the Army until he was medically retired.
Chad was known for his goofy, quirky, funny personality and his love for his Georgia Bulldawgs. He always made those around him laugh. He had the biggest heart and loved big. If he wasn’t making someone laugh, he was hugging their neck. He made sure to tell his family that he loved them at any chance that he got. Chad leaves behind a loving family that will continue to carry him in their hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Shawna Igo Gary; his sons, Ethan, Trent and Seth Grindle; his daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gary; his parents, Aubrey and Pat Gary; his sisters, Stacy Gary and Lacy Gary Roussel; his brother-in-law, Derek Roussel; and nephew, Lucca Roussel.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harold Lee and Josie Gary; and maternal grandparents, James and Claudine Kesler.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Bobby Ivester and Marty Smith and Pastor Jonathan English officiating. Interment will follow in the Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
