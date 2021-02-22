BRASELTON - Chad Howard Duck, 33, Braselton, entered into rest Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Mr. Duck was born in Gainesville, a son of the late William “Billy” Duck and Anita Lunsford Duck of Braselton. Mr. Duck was a member of Christ Place Church and was a farmer. In addition to his father, Mr. Duck is preceded by his grandparents, Howard and Juanita Duck and Norman and Monnie Lunsford.
Survivors in addition to his mother include a brother William Blake Duck and his wife Kelli, Gainesville.; niece and nephew, Briley and Drake Duck.; girlfriend, Alexia Bates, Braselton; several aunts and uncles also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. from Christ Place Church, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Braselton. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dustin Chapman, Scott Chambers, Cal Waldorf, Ryan Waldorf, Benjamin Thaxton, Taylor Thaxton, Judson Temple and Cliff Best.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at the church. Those attending services for Mr. Chad Howard Duck will be required to wear a mask and maintain safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Place Church, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
