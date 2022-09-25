DANIELSVILLE - Chad Neisler, 51, Danielsville, passed on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in his childhood home surrounded by family after an eight-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Chad was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being in nature no matter whether ocean, lake or woods. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing and camping among other outdoor activities.
He was a former business owner and expert mechanic. He loved disassembling and reassembling things and could fix anything. He was even working on his tractor just two weeks before his passing. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching football. His love for sports was extended to his children and grandchildren.
Chad is preceded by grandparents, Joe and Aleen Neisler, and Virginia Shook.
He is survived by wife, Tracy Neisler; parents, Larry and Linda Neisler; children, Victoria (and Chase) Carter and Cain (and Kayla) Neisler; step-son, Joseph Olds; brother, Tim Neisler; grandchildren, Harrison and Kennedy Carter; and niece and nephew, Chloe Neisler and Beau Neisler.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Owensby officiating. A private interment will be held following the service.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
