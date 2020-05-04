COMMERCE - Chadwick Scott “Chad” Daniel, 48, Commerce, entered into rest Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Mr. Daniel was born in Athens, a son of the late Leon and Shirley Bellamy Daniel, and was an Emergency Medical Technician.
Mr. Daniel is survived by a daughter Breanna Ames, Climax; brother, Jeff Daniel, Commerce; and aunt, Marie Dills. Mary, Amanda and Lila Rose Strickland are special people in Chad’s life that also survive.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with the Rev. Terry Smith officiating from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Please practice safe social distancing of six feet and wear masks in accordance with the State of Georgia’s recommendations concerning control of the Coronavirus.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
