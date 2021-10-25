BRASELTON - Chandler Pittman, 87, Braselton, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Mr. Pittman was born on October 17, 1934 in Lula. He received his education in the Hall County school system and worked for Holbrook Myers Grading Co. Mr. Pittman was a member of Oak Grove Independent Baptist Church. He was a former member of Old Suwanee Baptist Church for a number of years and a member of Operate Engineer 926, Rex.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Archer Pittman; daughter, Virginia Diane Pittman; and son, Thomas Sam Pittman.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Lord Pittman, Jefferson; daughters, Lucy Pichard (Gene), Gainesville, and Marie Bailey (Greg), Winder; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Julie Cook, Lawrenceville, and Joyce Pealock (Billy), Suwanee; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, with the Rev. Danny Green officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Flanigan Funeral Home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
