JEFFERSON - Charisma “Sway” Farmer Lazcano, 19, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Mrs. Lazcano was born in Athens, the daughter of Todd Farmer of Danielsville and Miriam Boruty Gunter of Jefferson. Mrs. Lazcano was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Lazcano is preceded by her grandfather, Osie Lewis.
Survivors include her husband, Erick Lazcano, Buford; mother and step-father, Miriam and Terrell Gunter, Jefferson; father and step-mother Todd and Marie Farmer, Danielsville; three sisters, Jennifer Gunter, Marietta, Chelsey Tillery (Patrick), Commerce, and Sadie Clark (Josh), Danielsville; three brothers, Daniel Farmer (Fiance’ Cathleen), Jefferson, Mikel Farmer, Jefferson, and Jeremiah Jones (Danielle), Elbertom; grandparents, Richard and Teresa Boruty, Maysville, Janice Lewis, Jefferson, Danny and Becky Farmer, Danielsville, and Sue Gunter, Conyers; father and mother-in-law, Armando and Adalberta Lazcano-Velazquez, Buford; six nieces, Holland Tillery, Spencer Tillery, Lennon Farmer, Adalynn Clark, Dallas Clark and Emmarie Jones; nephew, Tatum Clark; sister-in-law, Judith Lazcano and brother-in-law, Eduardo Lazcano, Buford; faithful fur baby “Mocha”; many aunts, uncles, and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with Reverend Dakota Stockton officiating with burial to follow in the Pond Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Spencer Pruitt, Justin Pruitt, Aaron Chastain, Jeremiah Jones, Patrick Tillery, Daniel Farmer, Andrew Duncan and Josh Clark.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
