Charlene Lambert Quinter Keever, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
The youngest of eight siblings, Charlene was born in Coweta County on April 28, 1929 to Alma and Lee Thomas Lambert. After graduating as salutatorian of her Grantville High School class, Charlene moved to Warm Springs to work as an X-ray technician during the polio epidemic. It was there where she met her first husband, Alvin Senter Quinter. Charlene and Al had five children, before his premature death at the age of 36, due to polio.
For many years, Charlene’s life was completely devoted to supporting and raising her children - Vivian, Beth, Deane, Angel and Valerie (Sissy). Her strong and professional work ethic, creativity when times were tough, and proud spirit instilled an independent resilience that remain in her children today. Maintaining a safe, clean, nicely decorated home, despite hard economic times, was most important. To Charlene,” cleanliness was next to Godliness” … you didn’t go anywhere without cleaning the house first. A superb cook and expert seamstress, Charlene made every occasion seem like a joyous and rich celebration.
In 1975, Charlene married David Edwin Keever. Residing in Gastonia, North Carolina, they were married for 23 years. During this time, Charlene worked as a dental hygienist or receptionist primarily for Dr. William Currant Sr. Ed and Charlene had great synergy in the kitchen and in nature. It was during this time that Charlene mastered her gardening skills and maintained a beautiful rose garden for all the neighbors to enjoy. Charlene was also a sassy scrabble player and was always up for a game into the wee hours of the night. After retirement, Charlene volunteered for many years at Gastonia Memorial Hospital.
Charlene is survived by her five children and eight grand-children, Vivian and Phillip Carter (spouse) and their children Jenny and Phil, Beth and the late, Steve Kiser (spouse) and their children Laura and David, Deane and Heidi Quinter (spouse) and their children Cheyne, Adrienne and Russell, Angel and David Means (spouse) and daughter, Eliza, and Valerie and Peter Nyland (spouse) and their children, PJ and Quinter. Charlene is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased in death by her husbands, Al Quinter and Ed Keever; her parents; and all seven siblings, Virginia, Louise, Helen, Mable, Raymond, Ralph and Jean.
The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Estates Senior Living of Oconee County for the compassionate and loving care provided to Charlene during the last months of her life.
A family memorial gathering will be held in the spring, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
