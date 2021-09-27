collins

WINDER - Charlene "Sally" Mae Collins, 71, Winder, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Northridge Medical Center in Commerce.

Ms. Collins will be best remembered by her family as a wonderful lady and a great mother. She served as a LPN with Banks-Jackson- Commerce Hospital with 17 1/2 years of dedicated service. Sally was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

Ms. Collins is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Saville and Della Hicks Saville.

Ms. Collins is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly (Sean) Fleeman, Winder; and brother, Ralph Saville, Lake George, New York.

Memorial service: Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Bernat officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

