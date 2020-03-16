COMMERCE - Charlene Wilbanks, 76, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mrs. Wilbanks was born in Ellijay to the late James Hayden Parks and Bertha Mae Grizzle Craven. Mrs. Wilbanks was a retired RN at the Longstreet Clinic in Gainesville.
Mrs. Wilbanks is survived by her husband, Lamar Wilbanks, Commerce; daughters, Melinda Wilbanks, Commerce, Lynn Puett, Dunwoody, Melody Lippiatt, Anderson, S.C., and Meredith Purgason, Williamston, S.C.; brother, Billy Parks, Oakwood; sister, Sandra Taylor, Grayson; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family’s request is to omit flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
