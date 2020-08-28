WETUMPKA, ALABAMA - Charles A. "Chuck" Richardson, 87, died on the afternoon of Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Charles was born to Strawder and Margaret Richardson in Hart County on January 13, 1933.
Charles graduated from Hart County High School in 1952. Mr. Richardson served in the United States Air Force for 28 years including two tours in Vietnam and retired as Senior Master Sergeant.
Charles is proceeded in death by his parents, Strawder and Margaret Richardson; along with his wife, Maun Ru Yuan.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie L. Richardson; his lifelong friend and ex-wife, Jimmie Lea Richardson; his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Opa", Amber L. (Jeff) Verner, Amy L. (Joey Frith) Sheffield and Percilla L. Chang; his great-grandchildren, Tyler and Hayden Verner; his younger brother, Ray (Barbara) Richardson; nieces, Shari (Barry) Sewell, Lori (Tony) Smith, and Rene' (Jon) Breedlove; along with a number of great-nieces and nephews; and great-greats.
Charles was a member of Moons Grove Baptist Church, Colbert. Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, and the Shriners.
Charles was a very talented artist and enjoyed collecting coins and stamps.
A memorial will be held at a later date for Mr. Richardson, with military honors.
