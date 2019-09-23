echols

LULA - Charles Andrew Echols, 56, Lula, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Born in Demorest, on April 2 to the late Lloyd Andrew and Barbara Ann Mote Echols. He was a service station attendant at the Mt. Airy Convenience Store.

Survivors include his son and fiancé, Cory Echols and Karalee Fox, both of Cleveland; daughters and fiancé, Brittany Hazel, Habersham County, Stephanie Hazel and Casey Allison, Hall County, and Holley Dowdy, Gainesville; 13 grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Herbert Waite, Dawsonville; and two nephews.

Celebration of life service: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 29-October 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.