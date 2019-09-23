LULA - Charles Andrew Echols, 56, Lula, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Born in Demorest, on April 2 to the late Lloyd Andrew and Barbara Ann Mote Echols. He was a service station attendant at the Mt. Airy Convenience Store.
Survivors include his son and fiancé, Cory Echols and Karalee Fox, both of Cleveland; daughters and fiancé, Brittany Hazel, Habersham County, Stephanie Hazel and Casey Allison, Hall County, and Holley Dowdy, Gainesville; 13 grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Herbert Waite, Dawsonville; and two nephews.
Celebration of life service: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
