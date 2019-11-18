SAINT MARYS - Charles Bentley, Sr., 92, St. Marys, gained his wings November 13, 2019.
Mr. Bentley was born March 22, 1927 in Jefferson, to Jiles Santford and Bertha Rea Standridge Bentley, who preceded him in death. He was predeceased by a sister, Doris Whitlock. He graduated from Martin Institute in Jefferson in 1945. Mr. Bentley resided in Winder from 1954 until 2015. He was a proud United States Army Veteran having served from 1950 until 1952. Mr. Bentley was a retired machinist with Customized Equipment. He also worked at Rohr Aircraft for many years.
Surviving are wife, Helen Graf Bentley, St. Marys; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Hoke Stephens, Woodbine; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Jr. and Pam Bentley, Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive visitors: Monday, November 18, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Senior Care Center of St. Marys for all their loving care.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
