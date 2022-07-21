WINDER - Charles “Charlie” Clifford Stephens, 79, Winder (Ebenezer community), entered rest Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Mr. Stephens was born in Buford, a son of the late Clifford James Stephens and the late Doris Greeson Stephens, and is also preceded by a son, Christopher Jay Stephens. Charlie served honorably in the Marines and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was an avid sports fan and loved the Dawgs. It only seems fitting that the last Georgia football game he watched saw them capture their first National Championship in over 40 years.
Most of all, however, Charlie loved his family. He was always so proud to tell everyone of his family’s accomplishments no matter how small they may have been. Anything his family accomplished was major in his eyes and he let anyone that would listen know about them. He will be truly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda Jones Stephens, Winder; two sons, Charles Clifford Stephens Jr. (Janice), Talmo, and Deston Shane Stephens (Mandy), Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Becky Rahtz Stephens, Alpharetta; grandsons Spencer Jay Stephens, Landon Garrett Stephens and Micah Grant Stephens; sister, Diane Stephens Westray, New York; brother, Russell Stephens, Buford; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Stephens, his remains will be cremated with no services held.
Those desiring to remember Charlie are asked to do so through the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia, or at www.heart.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
