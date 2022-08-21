TALMO - Charles “Charlie” Edgar Fletcher, 70, Talmo, entered rest Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Charlie was born in Commerce, a son of the late Edgar and Annie Lou Wright Fletcher and was a member of the Talmo Baptist Church and Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Charlie enjoyed spending time studying Ancestry and was a fan of the Jefferson Dragons, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees. In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded by two brothers, Larry and Jerry Fletcher.
Survivors include Charlie’s wife, Cheryl Ann Isbell Fletcher, Talmo; son, James Ryan Fletcher, and special daughter Charlene Bryant, Alabama; sister, Linda Stalker, Nicholson; brother, Harold Fletcher (Guynelle), Jefferson; and sisters-in-law, Cathy Fletcher, Commerce, and Brenda Fletcher, Pendergrass.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Mark Spence and Storey Tate officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Charlie Fletcher to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Talmo Baptist Church or Center Grove Baptist Church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In