PENDERGRASS - Charles “Charlie” Marion Livingston Sr., 82, Pendergrass, entered rest Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Mr. Livingston was born in Atlanta, the son of the late G.C. and Mary Bess Brodnax Livingston, was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of Center Grove/Foundation Church and was a retired instructor with Delta Airlines after 30 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Livingston is preceded by a son, Charles Marion Livington Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Rose Urchuk Livingston, Pendergrass; sister, Claire Stubbs (Marshall), Peachtree City; daughter, Holley Lynn Livingston, Braselton; grandchildren, Ashley Zimmer (T.J.), Colorado, and Corburn Livingston, Colorado; great-grandchild, Arlo Zimmer, Colorado; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Luke Gerts, Illinois; nephews and nieces, Michael, Kiley, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Wade, Kathy and Charlie Gerts; and great-nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Kieran and Merrick Gerts.
Funeral service: Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Center Grove/Foundation Church with the Reverend Storey Tate officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Charles “Charlie” Marion Livingston Sr. to the Wound Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
