HULL - Charles "Chip" Larry Dixon Jr., 48, Buford Carey Road, Hull, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Chip was born August 26, 1974 in Athens to Larry Dixon of Athens and Judy Morris Dixon of Hull. He was of the Baptist faith and loved coaching softball. He was employed by Athens Extermination.
He is survived by his parents; wife, Danielle Hicks Dixon, Hull; daughter, Kennedy Renee Dixon, Hull; brother, Tim Dixon (Courtney Adkins), Hull.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland and Gertrude Morris and Edward and Dot Dixon.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the family residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family may be made at Commercial Bank of Danielsville, Ga., under the name of Charles Dixon Jr.
Arrangements are under the care of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 East Johnson Street, Hartwell. Words of comfort and condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.
