STATESBORO - Charles "Chucko" Michael Boutwell, 59, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Statesboro.
Chuck was born May 13, 1960 in Tampa, Florida to the late Clyde and Betty Boutwell, Jefferson. He worked hard, played hard and enjoyed life, often being the jokester in the group. He loved the outdoors and whenever he had an opportunity he would spend time fishing, hunting and kayaking.
Along with his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Roosevelt Boutwell; his sister, Barbara Louise Nigreville; and his niece, Erica Ashley Lemus.
He is survived by two sisters, Cathy (Doug) Ashley, Cumming, and Cynthia (Glenn) Leger, Rincon; several nieces, Lori Ashley Scoggins, Elle Brown, Kristi McClain, Amy Nigreville and Emily Moon; a nephew, Tyler Roy; and great- nephews and nieces, Clint Scoggins, Manny Scoggins, Caitlyn Lemus, and Tinsley Scoggins.
A graveside service will be held at Jackson Memorial Gardens on May 19, 2020.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In