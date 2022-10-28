Charles Claire Winfrey III, 84, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 22, 2022, to be welcomed in his Lord and Savior’s heavenly home.
Charles was born in Joplin, Missouri, on March 7, 1938 to Charles Winfrey Jr. and Millie Winfrey. After his father had ended service in WWII, his family moved to Neodesha, Kansas, where he graduated from Neodesha High School in 1956, and more importantly, met the love of his life Meredith Jean Blackstun.
He accepted a basketball scholarship to the University of Kansas, where he played with Wilt Chamberlain. He graduated from Washburn University (Go Fighting Ichabods.) in 1961 with a BA in Business.
He and Meredith (sweethearts from age 15) married on January 25, 1959, and were happily wed for 63 years. He worked as an insurance agent in Kansas, Utah and Idaho, finally choosing to retire at age 80 and relocate from Boise, Idaho, to Winder, in order to be closer to his daughter’s family.
Charles was an avid student of the Bible and considered becoming a minister during college. He led adult Sunday School classes for many years, wrote and directed several biblical plays, and led three tours to the Holy Land. He loved his country, telling good jokes, reading historical books, helping others and most importantly his family. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Jr. and Millie Winfrey; brother, Wayne Winfrey; and sister, Phyllis Wendling.
He is survived by his loving wife, Meredith; five children, Charles IV (Stephanie), Fairview, Texas, Von (Kim), Queenscreek, Arizona, Corrine Potts (Charlie), Winder, Dallas, Tuscon, Arizona, and Quinton, Boise, Idaho; his brother, Dennis (Peggy), Springfield, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted for the funeral service of Mr. Winfrey.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In