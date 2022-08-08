DANIELSVILLE - Charles Culman Cleveland, 84, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Cleveland was born in Hartwell on November 25, 1937, son of the late Seab Cleveland and the late Eula Mae Payne Cleveland. He had worked in the grounds department of the University of Georgia and was a member of Flat Shoals Baptist Church in Hartwell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Cleveland, Carey Cleveland and Windel Cleveland.
Survivors include his wife, Evette Fowler Cleveland; son, Tommy Cleveland (Carol), Royston; brother, J. R. Cleveland (Becky), Hartwell; sisters, Lola White (Jack) and Loretta Brautigam, both of Hartwell; grandchildren, Ginger Powell and Crystal Wood (James); and great-granddaughter, Amber Mayfield (Shaguan).
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Worship Center cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at the home.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
