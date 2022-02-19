DANIELSVILLE - Charles Daniel Collins, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Collins was born in Kannapolis, N.C. on August 18, 1938, son of the late George Daniel Collins and the late Ruth Teate Collins. He was a corrections officer having worked for Alaska Department of Corrections and was a United States Air Force Veteran. Mr. Collins was also an Air Traffic Controller and member and deacon of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, George Daniel “Danny” Collins and Charles Thomas Collins; brother, George Thomas “Tommy” Collins; and sister, Charlotte Bond.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Elizabeth Brown Collins; daughter and son-in-law, Linnie Elizabeth and Steve Lord, Danielsville; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth Collins, Raymore, Missouri, and Milton and Pat Hill, Hull; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and James Crawford, Danielsville; grandchildren, Derek and Ashley Lord, Brittani and Cale Smith, Savannah and Chris Phillips and Jade Collins; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Shiloh Baptist Church with the Revs. Glenn Guest, Tim Peek and Glenn Lyles officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 2 until 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church. During other times the family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
