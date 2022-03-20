JEFFERSON - Charles Dorian Bickelman, 63, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Mr. Bickelman was born in Macon, a son of the late Charles Bickelman and the late Doris Hill Stephens. Mr. Bickelman was a self-employed grip in the film production business for over 30 years, and was also a decorative concrete contractor for 25 years. Mr. Bickelman was a member of the National Speleological Society/Cave Diving Division. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bickelman is preceded by a sister, Sharon Maxey.

Survivors include his wife, Allie DeNovo, Jefferson; daughter, Gina Lehman (Rob), Auburn; son, Chadd Bickelman, Macon; brother, Richard Fann, Greenville; brother-in-law, David Maxey (Sharon), Peachtree City; grandchildren, Draven Lehman (Layla), Winder, Tristan Lehman, Auburn, Brynna Lehman, Auburn, and Braden Lehman, Auburn; and great-granddaughter, Luciana, Winder.

In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Bickelman, his remains were to be cremated with a memorial service for family to be held at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 20-26

