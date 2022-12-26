Morris

COLBERT — Charles Douglas “Doug” Morris, 68, of Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Born on July 10, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma Morris of Colbert.

Doug is a 1972 graduate of Madison County High School. He served with the USAF, as an aircraft maintenance specialist, until honorably discharged in 1976 with the rank of sergeant. He soon started his family, being very involved in his children’s lives. He worked at and eventually retired from DuPont.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia; his son, Andy Morris; daughters Brandi McCarty, and Candi Combs; son-in-law, Jasey Jones; his grandchildren, Summer and Landon McCarty, Emma Freeman, Ethan Mccarty; Zeb, Tripp, and Olivia Combs — all of whom knew him as Papa.

He is also survived by sisters, Rita Whitehead, Laura Alexander, Barbara Clack, Diane Parham; twin sister, Delores Kennedy; and many beloved nieces and nephews; relatives; friends; and chosen family.

Services to be held: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Colbert Methodist Church. Attendees will be meeting at the fellowship hall afterwards in celebration of Doug’s life.

In the springtime, his ashes will be spread along the creek bank of his family’s home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s name can be made to the Madison County Animal Shelter by calling 706-795-2868 or visiting www.moaspets.com/donate.

Published by Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of Dec. 25-31

