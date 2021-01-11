Charles Edward Fleeman, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Mr. Fleeman was the son of the late Ralph and Callie Marshall Fleeman; and was the widow of the late Cynthia Hudgins Fleeman.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Long and W. David Hudgins; along with multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.

Smith Funeral Home in Winder is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 10-16

