Charles Edwin Hill, 88, was born in Franklin County on May 9, 1932 to Dewitt Smith Hill and Bessie Carter Hill. Charles was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 57 years. The Misfits Sunday School class, which he named, was a great source of joy to him.
After attending the Commerce schools, he joined the U.S. Navy serving on an LST for four years during the Korean Conflict. Returning to Commerce he tried several jobs,but settled on becoming an insurance agent. His career began with Carolina Life which later became Southland Life and eventually Life of Georgia. He was a born salesman with a gift of talking who made many life-time friends through his work.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hilda Smith Hill; two sons, Don Hill (Carol), Commerce, and Dean Hill (Elizabeth), Aurora, Colo.; 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Jake, Lydia, Sara, Isaac, Carrie, Jared, Liberty, Elijah, Sophie, Carissa and Micah; and one great grandchild, Kobe has also joined the family.
Graveside service: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with the Revs. Blake Carter and Verlin Reece officiating,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Shoebox Fund at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37 Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In