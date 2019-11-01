JEFFERSON - Charles Eugene Smith, 60, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Mr. Smith was born in Columbia, South Carolina, a son of the late Charles T. and Freddie Brooks Smith, was a member of New Haven Church and was a custodian with the Barrow County School System.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith is preceded by his wife, Mattie Jean McDaniel Smith; brothers, Chuck and Clarence Smith, and brother-in-law Kenneth Willis.
Survivors include sisters, Carol Willis, Maysville, and Charlotte Fields, Gainesville; aunts, Betty Mae Smith, Jefferson, and Frances Skinner, Jefferson; uncle, Alfred Brooks, Maysville; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service: Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Joel Shadburn, Tommy Brooks and Dwight Brooks officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 2, 2019, and Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In