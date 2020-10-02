GAINESVILLE - Charles F. Walker, 88, Gainesville, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Walker; son, Stephen Charles Walker; and step-daughter, Tam Steinbuck.
He is survived by daughters, Debbie Puckett and husband Ed, Gainesville, and April Susan Walker; son, Mike Walker, Florence, Ken.; grandchildren, McCree Simmons, Ingrid Scott and husband James, Edward Puckett and wife Jennifer, and Tyler Puckett; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Simmons, Keeley Simmons, Morgan Scott, Mason Scott, Maddox Scott, Fifth Puckett, Sophie Puckett and Fields Puckett.
Mr. Walker was born on September 13, 1932 in Tifton. Charles was a dedicated husband, hard worker, Army veteran and devout man of God. He was known lovingly by family and friends as Papa Charlie. His love was his late wife Betty Walker. High school sweethearts, they found each other later in life and spent the rest of their 30-plus years together in happy marriage. He was a loving step-father to Debbie and Tam and to all his grandchildren.
Charles was a patriotic servant to his country serving over 20 years in the U.S. Army. He was extremely hard working. He was a loyal employee of Jackson Electric Membership Corporation for 30 years.
He was a simple, uncomplicated man who loved his wife, family, country and God. A generous soul who gave to any and all in need. He will be remembered for his quiet spirit and selfless generosity. He missed his wife Betty dearly and is once again reunited in heaven.
Graveside service with military honors: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery, 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton, Ga. 30548 with Dr. Bill Coates officiating.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In