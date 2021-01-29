COMMERCE - Charles Franklin Elrod, 80, Commerce, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Born on August 28, 1940 in Franklin County, Mr. Elrod was the son of the late Lee and Eula Mae Davis Elrod. He was the widower of Marilyn Sue McElhannon Elrod, a member of Tyrus Baptist Church, and had pastored several churches in the community.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Debra (Gary) Vaughters, Dawsonville, Terica (Rick) Barrett, Winder, and Michelle (Ken) Looney, Commerce; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his life-long companion BoBo, his dog.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Bo Wisnant, Wes King and Gary Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tyrus Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
