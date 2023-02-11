JEFFERSON - Charles Howard Webster, 85, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Mr. Webster was born in Alamo, a son of the late Elza Franklin Webster and the late Ruby Elizabeth Pace Webster. Mr. Webster was a member of Jackson County Baptist Church where he served as head of the deacon board and was a retired building contractor. Mr. Webster enjoyed farming and gardening and most enjoyed giving away the fruits of his labors to friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Webster is preceded by a brother, Frank Webster; and a great-grandson, Rylan Thompson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Lillie Mae Garland Webster, Jefferson; two daughters, Lynn Thompson (Jeff), Jefferson, and Robin Moore (Russell), Jefferson; three sisters, Nora Ruth Montford, Pembroke, Evelyn Powell and Marion Hearn, both of Lumber City; five brothers, Buren Webster, Bremen, Donald Webster, Acworth, Tommy Webster and Gary Webster, both of Lumber City, and Merle Webster, Alamo; four grandchildren, Chris Thompson, Ashley Parker, Zach Moore and Leah Long; and five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Harper, Saylor, Josie and Lilliott also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson and the Reverend Matt Booher officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chris Thompson, Jack Moore, Jeffrey Parker, Stephen Long, Tim Webster and Spencer Webster.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Charles Howard Webster to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
