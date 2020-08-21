JEFFERSON - Charles Justin Godfrey, 35, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, August 17, 2020.
Mr. Godfrey was born in Athens, a son of Charles Herbert Godfrey of Jefferson and Martha Juanita Wright Guest of Comer. Mr. Godfrey is preceded by his grandparents, John and Dot Godfrey of Jefferson, and was a self-employed mechanic.
Survivors in addition to his parents are two daughters, Laka Marie Godfrey and Charliegh Godfrey, Jefferson; brothers, Joshua Godfrey, Monroe, and Christopher Wright, Augusta; two sisters, Savannah Hope Rider, Dahlonega, and Brittany Ann Godfrey, Cleveland; and step-son, Dylan Bowen, Jefferson.
Memorial service: Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Bryan Bulloch officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are to be omitted with memorials made in memory of Justin to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at www.JDRF.org.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In