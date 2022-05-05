JEFFERSON - Charles Kelly Jr., 89, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Mr. Kelly was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Charles Kelly Sr. and the late Sarah Lois Brooks Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a retired salesman with Copy Graphic Printing, was a member of the Penecostal faith, attended the Jefferson Church, and served his country in the Korean War as a Staff Sgt. with the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kelly is preceded by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Carey Kelly; and a son, Cameron Lee Kelly.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Kelly (Cheryl), Jefferson, and Kyle Kelly (Lori Dodson), Macon; daughter, Andrea Kimbrell, Pikeville, Tenn.; sister, Emilee Thiessen, McDonough; grandchildren, Brooke Hagan, Kailey Kimbrough, Jamie Kimbrell, Jesse Kimbrell, Michael Pierce, Christian Kelly and Jessica Kelly; along with many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Dalton officiating. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, with military honors.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12–2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, Tennessee 37862.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
