MAYSVILLE - Charles Lamech Thompson, 82, Maysville, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Bountiful Hills.
Mr. Thompson was born in Abbeville, S.C. to the late J.W. and Catherine Marilla Gailey Thompson. He was dedicated and baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on February 27, 1954. Mr. Thompson was owner of Charles L. Thompson Construction Company. Well known and respected as a builder of 50+ years locally, including hundreds of homes and the original Bulldog Inn. He owned the Ace Hardware in town and volunteered to build Kingdom Halls for 45 years. Mr. Thompson attended the 1950 International Convention in Polo Grounds, N.Y. After his faith and family, Charles enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, baseball and cutting firewood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Timothy Gabriel Topa.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Venita Carol Thompson, Maysville; children, Susan Melisse Hershberger (Jimmy), Commerce, Gary Lathan Thompson, Commerce, Stephanie Reed Scogin (Rodney) Newberry, S.C., and Jonathan Patrick Thompson (Susan), Braselton; sister, Janie Thompson, North Augusta, S.C.; brother, Timothy Thompson, Elberton; grandchildren, Sophia Torres, Isiah Topa and Justin Thompson; and three great-grandchildren.
No arrangements are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of your choice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
