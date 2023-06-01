ALTO - Charles Leonard Harrison, 75, Alto, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Born at “The Charm House” in Clarkesville on November 06, 1947, he was a son of the late Charles H. “Spider” and Lois Margaret Murray Harrison. Charles served his country proudly in the United States Army. He served in law enforcement for over 15 years, was a former Cornelia Chief of Police, and also worked for Tallulah Falls School where he served as a bus driver as well as a security officer before retirement.
In his spare time, Charles enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, going on trips to the ocean, traveling and telling tall tales. He was a member of Alto Congregational Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Harrison.
Survivors include his loving wife, Suzanne Holland Harrison, Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Len and Kristie Harrison, Baldwin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharea and John Long, Cornelia, MaKesha and Paul Murphy, Southport, N.C., and MaKayla Holcombe, Alto; brother, Johnnie Harrison, Ken.; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Howard Yearwood, Demorest; grandchildren, Charles Harrison, Alto, Shanda Harrison, Carnesville, Stuart Harrison, Cornelia, Krista Harrison, Baldwin, Kaveri Holcombe, Daylen Holcombe and Jaeyli Holcombe, all of Alto, and Zeke Murphy and Winter Murphy, both of Southport, N.C.; 12 great-grandchildren; special friends, Carson Crocker, Alto, Bernard Storey, Ipswitch, U.K., and J.C. Kimbrell, Demorest; other relatives; and a host of friends.
Funeral service: Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Scott Ledbetter officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Grant Reeves Honor Guard. A private family interment will follow at a later date.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 4 until 8 p.m. and Friday, June 2, 2023, from 12 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in memory of Charles Harrison to Hillside Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 305, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523, to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are in the care and professional direction of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens of Clarkesville, Georgia, 706-754-6256. An online guest registry is available for the Harrison family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com
