HOMER - Charles Louis Dennis, Jr., 61, Homer, entered into rest Friday, November 15, 2019.
Mr. Dennis was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Charles Louis Dennis Sr. and the late Betty Sue Massey Langford.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessica Richardson and her husband Lee, Jefferson, and Jenni Espina and her husband Ronnie, Jefferson; two grandchildren, Lola Richardson and Tinsley Espina; along with brothers; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
