JEFFERSON - Charles Lowry “C.L.” Potts, 89, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mr. Potts was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Charlie and Leila Eckles Potts, was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge. Mr. Potts retired from a long career with the Georgia Power Company.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Potts is preceded by a brother, Robert; and sisters, Ellie Mildred, Norene, and Emily.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Earl Barrett Potts, Jefferson; 10 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Jackson Memorial Gardens with Shanon Potts Willard officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. C.L. Potts to the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In