CLERMONT - Charles Neal Berryman, 95, Clermont, formerly of Chestnut Mountain, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022.
He was born in Jackson County on August 13, 1927, to the late C. T. and Cora McNeal Berryman. Mr. Berryman was preceded by his wife, Mary Lou Thornhill Berryman, on November 11, 2014. He served with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years, retiring in 1990. Mr. Berryman was a member and deacon at Living Hope Baptist Church.
Surviving are children, Charles Terry (Deb) Berryman, Lakemont, Connie Berryman and Stanley Berryman, both of Clermont; brother, Arlan Berryman, Hoschton; grandchildren, Paige (Daniel) Craven and Brad Little; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Craven, Paris Craven and Aaron Little.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Ledford officiating. Interment will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
