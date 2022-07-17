DANIELSVILLE - Charles Olander Gordon, 80, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Gordon was born in Danielsville on August 1, 1941, son of the late Olander Scott Gordon and the late Mary Gladys Powers Gordon. He was a farmer and member of Middle River Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Gordon; and sister, Sarah Bond.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Rose Parham Gordon; sons and daughter-in-law, Paul and Donna Gordon, Danielsville, and Chris Haley, Martin; daughters and son-in-law, June Woody, Royston, Sherrie Sartain, Lavonia, and Jane and Stacey Duffell, Comer; brothers, Sammy Gordon and Wayne Gordon both of Danielsville; sisters, Ann Rowe, Danielsville, and Elaine Bennett, Ila; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, July 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Middle River Baptist Church with the Revs. Phillip Garrett and Paul Jameson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 297, Franklin Springs, Ga. 30639.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In